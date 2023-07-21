Here's how you can celebrate craft beer in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay has the biggest brewery scene in Florida, gaining recognition throughout the state and the nation as a beer hub.

This summer, beer-lovers will have a variety of brews to indulge in, as two prominent festivals return to the region.

Beers on the Pier

St. Pete’s annual Beers on the Pier festival returns on July 29, from 7-10 p.m. at the St. Petersburg Museum of History.

The festival is a mixture of history and beer, featuring over 20 breweries within the museum’s galleries, as well as taco trucks and live music.

There will be breweries from across the country, each offering unlimited samplings of their unique creations.

Pre-sale tickets are $40 and day-of tickets are $45.

Bier Fest

Beer-filled activities will also be happening across the bay with Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Bier Fest.

The theme park is paying homage to Oktoberfest for the sixth consecutive year. From lagers, ales, hefeweizens, to non-beer options like ciders, sours, bourbons, and wines, guests will have a diverse selection of over 60 types of drinks at this year's Bier Fest.

The park will also offer a selection of German-inspired bites, including goulash, bierwurst, savory onion pie and more.

Bier Fest takes place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from July 21 to Sept. 4 and is included with general park admission.