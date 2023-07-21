© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State

Here's how you can celebrate craft beer in Tampa Bay

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tashie Tierney
Published July 21, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT
A flight of beers to accompany some musical flights of fancy.
iStock
A flight of beers to accompany some musical flights of fancy.

The beer festivals are brewing up this summer.

Tampa Bay has the biggest brewery scene in Florida, gaining recognition throughout the state and the nation as a beer hub.

This summer, beer-lovers will have a variety of brews to indulge in, as two prominent festivals return to the region.

Beers on the Pier

St. Pete’s annual Beers on the Pier festival returns on July 29, from 7-10 p.m. at the St. Petersburg Museum of History.

The festival is a mixture of history and beer, featuring over 20 breweries within the museum’s galleries, as well as taco trucks and live music.

There will be breweries from across the country, each offering unlimited samplings of their unique creations.

Pre-sale tickets are $40 and day-of tickets are $45.

Bier Fest

Beer-filled activities will also be happening across the bay with Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Bier Fest.

The theme park is paying homage to Oktoberfest for the sixth consecutive year. From lagers, ales, hefeweizens, to non-beer options like ciders, sours, bourbons, and wines, guests will have a diverse selection of over 60 types of drinks at this year's Bier Fest.

The park will also offer a selection of German-inspired bites, including goulash, bierwurst, savory onion pie and more.

Bier Fest takes place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from July 21 to Sept. 4 and is included with general park admission.

Tags
Local / State Busch GardensSt. PetersburgAlcohol
Tashie Tierney
Tashie Tierney is the WUSF Stephen Noble Digital News intern for summer of 2023.
See stories by Tashie Tierney
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now