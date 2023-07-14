© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our hosts, veteran journalists from our partner public radio stations: WLRN’s Danny Rivero, broadcasting from Miami, and WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.

Inflation remains high in Florida and a record warm ocean threatens coral reefs

WJCT News | By Bridget O'Brien
Published July 14, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT
Daniel Leal
/
AFP via Getty Images

On this week's Florida Roundup, we look at why inflation remains high in Florida and what citizens are doing to grapple with rising costs of living. Plus, the threat that warming waters cause to coral reefs.

Many people have flocked to Florida for the promise of sunny skies and cheaper living. But with the state named the highest in the nation for inflation — how affordable is it to live here?

We talk about what’s driving up the cost of living and how Floridians are coping with the rising prices.

Guests:

  • Sean Snaith, director of the Institute for Economic Forecasting, University of Central Florida. 
  • Jim Saunders, executive editor of the News Service of Florida. 
  • Gabriella Paul, reporter for WUSF News. 
  • Jeff Johnson, AARP Florida state director. 


Record warm ocean temperatures threaten coral reef

Florida’s coral reefs are in hot water … literally.

While we’ve been sweating through a blistering heat wave on land, ocean temperatures around Everglades National Park are also about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Scientists say the marine heat wave is "totally extreme" and poses a threat to coral reefs and other vulnerable underwater ecosystems.

Guest:

Jack Prator, reporter covering climate and Tampa Bay beaches for the Tampa Bay Times.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags
Local / State InflationExtreme HeatCoral Reefs
Bridget O'Brien
Bridget O'Brien produces WLRN's The Florida Roundup as well as morning newscasts. A long-time public radio geek, she feels that audio journalism can take a story beyond text and allows listeners to truly connect through the power of voice. With a background in drama, she brings a theatrical element to everything she does.
See stories by Bridget O'Brien
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now