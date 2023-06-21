A water main break impacts Anna Maria Island residents
A portion of a supplemental water main fell to the bottom of Anna Maria Sound. It could takes weeks to complete the repairs.
Manatee County Utilities on Anna Maria Island are being asked to curtail their water use after part of a water main collapsed.
Manatee County officials say around 1,000 feet of a 16-inch iron pipe fell from a series of hangars that held the water main under the Manatee Avenue Bridge.
The county was alerted to a potential problems with some of the hangars on Friday. But by the time a repair crew was in place on Monday, the water main had fallen to the bottom of Anna Maria Sound.
“This was a supplemental line,” Manatee County Commission Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge said. “Quick response from our county crews helped preserve that service.”
Van Ostenbridge said a 24-inch main, located under the Cortez Bridge, is maintaining about 80% water pressure to the island.
Nearly 4,200 residents were notified of the service interruption Monday through a 911 call.
County officials estimate it could take weeks to complete the repairs.