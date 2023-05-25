Here's a list of events in honor of Memorial Day weekend

With the Memorial Day weekend approaching, organizations around the greater Tampa Bay region are holding various events to honor fallen military personnel.

In addition to ceremonies commemorating their sacrifices, there are other activities throughout the area.

For those in remembrance:

Sarasota National Cemetery Memorial Day Tribute, Saturday 10-11:15 a.m.: Performances will take place to honor our fallen soldiers in this solemn celebration. Families who have lost a loved one during wartime will tell stories in remembrance of them. Patriot Plaza, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota.

Hillsborough County Memorial Day Observance, Sunday 10:00 a.m.: The annual Memorial Day ceremony returns to Hillsborough County on Sunday. It will provide a tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, as over 30 faces of fallen soldiers will be honored in the Garden of Gold flags tradition. It will take place at Veterans Memorial Park, 3602 U.S. 301 N., Tampa, FL 33619.

Sarasota Memorial Day Parade, Monday 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. ceremony.: Sarasota will hold its annual Memorial Day parade on Monday. There will be participation from local law enforcement agencies, first responders, color guards, veteran’s groups, community organization, local dignitaries, as well as performances by the SMA band. Downtown Sarasota.

Venice Annual Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday 10:00 a.m.: Local veteran service organizations and auxiliaries will participate in a tradition “laying of the wreath”. The annual ceremony will be held by American Legion NO-VEL Post 159. Patriots Park, 800 Venetia Bay Blvd.

Tampa CRISP Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday 11 a.m.: The CRISP (Commitment, Respect, Integrity, Service, Pride) organization is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony in downtown Tampa. Lt. Gen. Gregory M. Guillot of U.S. Central Command and Sen. Jay Collins will be speaking. About two dozen Gold Star family members are also expected to attend. MacDill Park, 100 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa.

Largo Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: On Memorial Day, fallen servicemen and women will be honored with live music, readings, and presentations from local veterans at Largo Central Park . 101 Central Park Drive. 727-587-6740 ext. 5014

VA Bay Pines National Memorial Ceremony, Monday 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: This event, hosted by Bay Pines Healthcare VA and Bay Pines National Cemetery will feature Dr. Thomas Bowman as keynote speaker. Bay Pines VA National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd. Bay Pines, FL.

Clearwater Annual Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday 6-7:00 p.m.: Jack Tilly, retired 12th Sergeant Major of the Army, will be featured speaker at the Crest Lake Park Memorial Day ceremony . 201 S Glenwood Ave., Clearwater. 727-562-4800.

Other events

Memorial Day Clothing Drive, Friday 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.: The Florida Veterans Support Line kicks off Memorial Day weekend with a clothing drive at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. The drive collects toiletries, clothes, and blankets to support homeless veterans in the area. Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, One Crisis Center Plaza, Tampa, FL 33613

Hiking with Heroes, Friday 9-11:00 a.m: Military veterans and their families are encouraged to explore the ecosystem of Weedon Island at the Hiking with Heroes memorial hike. $3. Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg. 727-453-6500.

Memorial Day Weekend at the Florida Aquarium: In appreciation of military service members, the Florida Aquarium will offer a complimentary admission ticket for any active duty, veteran, retired or drilling reservist, National Guardsmen, or honorably/ medically discharged service member with valid U.S. military ID or DD Form 214 buying a general ticket May 26-29.

Rapp Brewing Beer “Bake-off”: From Friday-Monday, Rapp Brewing Company will be introducing desert themed beers, sporting flavors like blueberry cheesecake berliner, neapolitan stout, peanut butter & jelly porter, and more . Rapp Brewing Company, 10930 Endeavor Way, Seminole. 727-544-1752

Honor Our Heroes Run, Saturday 7:30 a.m: Get ready to run, as Tampa Bay Brewing Company, along with other sponsors, holds a 5k run along Oldsmar’s waterfront parks. $45. City Hall, 100 E. State St., Oldsmar

Memorial Day Cleanup & Flag Placement, Saturday 8:30-10:00 a.m.: Join volunteers cleaning up Crest Lake Park in Clearwater and placing flags in observance of Memorial Day. Crest Lake Park, 201 S Glenwood Ave., Clearwater. 727-562-4800.

Moramoto Cookout, Saturday 12-4:00 p.m: Moramoto's is hosting a motorbike-themed cookout, offering free food and drinks. Moramoto, 7807 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. 813-512-6888.

Harley Davidson Grilling, Sunday 10 a.m.-3:00 p.m: Indulge yourself in free, grilled food at Tampa Bay Harley Davidson’s Memorial Day event . Brandon Harley-Davidson, 9841 E Adamo Drive, Tampa. 813-797-6181.

Memorial Sunset Paddle Tour, Sunday 6:15-8:15 p.m: A beautiful way to honor Memorial Day is to paddle through the waters of Boca Ciega Bay at the Memorial Sunset Paddle . Launching from War Veterans Memorial Park, the sunset tour explores the coastline and often reveals dolphins, stingrays, and spoonbills. $50-$95. War Veterans Memorial Park, 9600 Bay Pines Blvd., South Pasadena. 727-509-7629.

CrossFit9 Memorial Day Murph, Monday 8:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: CrossFit9, partnering with Bayboro Brewing Company and Signatures for Soldiers, will offer a unique opportunity to sweat while paying tribute to our soldiers . Remarks from soldiers will be made before embarking on a challenging workout. A $25 minimum donation is required, with all proceeds going to benefit veteran causes in the St. Pete area. After the workout, a free drink will be offered at Bayboro Brewing Company. CrossFit9 2727 6th Avenue South, Saint Petersburg, FL 33712.

Memorial Day Community Fest, Monday 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: A wide array of activities will be available at New Life Tabernacle’s Memorial Day festival, featuring games, vendors, carnival attractions, upbeat music, and plenty of food. New Life Tabernacle, 6912 Williams Road, Seffner. 813-740-1868.