© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State

Tells us your concerns about 'Our Changing State'

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Matthew Peddie
Published May 19, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT
Changing State Callout.jpg
File photos
/

Florida Matters will be examining how Florida has changed in recent years, and we want you to be part of the discussion.

In a special six-part series this summer, Florida Matters will explore how Florida is changing, and what it means for you.

And we want you to be part of the conversation.

In Our Changing State, host Matthew Peddie and the WUSF Public Media news staff will look at several areas in which Florida has transformed in recent years, and what changes — and challenges — lie ahead for residents:

  • housing
  • transportation
  • the economy and economic inequity
  • growth and the environment
  • culture
  • politics

Fill out the form below, and your input will help drive the discussion as we learn more about your biggest questions and concerns.

Tags
Local / State Florida Matters
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now