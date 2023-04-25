Florida's Capital City glows purple in observance of Crime Victims' Rights Week

This is National Crime Victim Rights Week. In Tallahassee, the observance will end with a benefit walk and resource fair this coming Sunday at Cascades Park.

In 1999, Pat Tuthill's college-age daughter was assaulted and murdered. That led to the creation of the Peyton Tuthill Foundation to help other crime victims.

"Crime does affect all of us. But what's often lost in the coverage is the impact it has on its victims and loved ones," Tuthill explained.

All this week, the Historic Florida Capitol will be lit at night by purple lights at part of the observance. This Sunday, April 30, a benefit walk event for the Foundation and a crime victims' resource fair will take place at Cascades Park. Tuthill said other events during the week will focus on real-life stories from victims.

"Really all about recognizing the importance of hearing the voices of survivors and that survivors are listened to and engaged at every level of the criminal justice process."

