A train derails in Manatee County while carrying propane tankers

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By WUSF Staff
Published February 28, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST
Train cars tipped on their side next to the railroad tracks after they derailed
Manatee County Government
/
Courtesy
Manatee County officials say there is no leakage reported following a train derailment on Feb. 28, 2023.

The train was carrying two propane tankers and five rail cars when it derailed near the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a train that derailed in Manatee County.

County officials say the derailment, involving one propane tanker and five rail cars, occurred Tuesday afternoon in an industrial area just east of the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

A second propane tanker fell off track but did not tip over.

Officials say no leaks or injuries were reported.

“We are proud of our first responders,” Manatee County Board of County Commissioners Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge said in a news release. “Their quick action has helped maintain the safety and security of our citizens.”

Manatee County Public Safety personnel will assist with clearing the tracks, which they say may take some time as the propane must be removed from the tanker car before the cars can be moved.

Crews will continue to monitor the situation as clean-up efforts begin.

