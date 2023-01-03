© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

FEMA deadline for Hurricane Ian assistance is Thursday of next week

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes - WMFE
Published January 3, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
Flooding after Hurricane Ian in the Spring Oaks neighborhood in Altamonte Springs. (photo: Amy Green/WMFE)
For Hurricane Ian survivors, FEMA assistance with rent, home repairs and property replacement is still available in 26 counties, including most of Central Florida.

The deadline is Jan. 12 to apply for federal disaster assistance if you suffered damage from Hurricane Ian.

FEMA has already provided $4.4 billion in grants, disaster loans and flood insurance for the storm in Florida.

And FEMA assistance with rent, home repairs and property replacement is still available in 26 counties, including most of Central Florida. So are low-interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration.

You can get started on DisasterAssistance.gov, by phone at 800-621-3362 or by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

FEMA spokeswoman Deanna Frazier has this message for Hurricane Ian survivors: "Do not leave money on the table, because that's what you're doing if you do not apply for FEMA assistance."

Frazier said that, if your application is denied, don't just give up.

"If you have received a determination letter stating that you are ineligible for assistance, that is not the end of the conversation with FEMA," she said.

The issue could be as simple as missing documentation or a typo on your application.

As for damage from Hurricane Nicole, FEMA is providing individual assistance in several counties, including Volusia, Lake and Brevard.

That application deadline is Feb. 13.
Copyright 2023 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Joe Byrnes - WMFE
