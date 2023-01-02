© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State

Service set for former House GOP leader

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published January 2, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST
Ron Richmond archival image
Donn Dughi
/
Florida Memory
Rep. Ron Richmond of New Port Richey smiles while enjoying a cigar on the House floor during the first full day of work on April 4, 1979.

Ron Richmond, 81, served in the House from 1972 to 1984, including a term as minority leader when he represented Pasco and nearby counties.

A funeral service is scheduled Wednesday for Ron Richmond, a former state House Republican leader and longtime lobbyist who died last week, according to an obituary posted on the Bevis Funeral Home website.

Richmond, 81, served in the House from 1972 to 1984, including a term as minority leader in what was a Democratic-controlled House. At the time, he lived in Pasco County, with his district also stretching into nearby counties.

Richmond, an attorney, went on to become a lobbyist, representing clients such as the Florida Hospital Association. He remained registered to lobby this year for Capital Insurance Agency, Inc.

The obituary said Richmond, who lived in Tallahassee, died Dec. 22. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Faith Presbyterian Church in Tallahassee.

Tags
Local / State House GOP
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now