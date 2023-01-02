Service set for former House GOP leader

A funeral service is scheduled Wednesday for Ron Richmond, a former state House Republican leader and longtime lobbyist who died last week, according to an obituary posted on the Bevis Funeral Home website.

Richmond, 81, served in the House from 1972 to 1984, including a term as minority leader in what was a Democratic-controlled House. At the time, he lived in Pasco County, with his district also stretching into nearby counties.

Richmond, an attorney, went on to become a lobbyist, representing clients such as the Florida Hospital Association. He remained registered to lobby this year for Capital Insurance Agency, Inc.

The obituary said Richmond, who lived in Tallahassee, died Dec. 22. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Faith Presbyterian Church in Tallahassee.