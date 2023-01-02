CSX contributes $100,000 to fight anti-semitism

Jacksonville-based CSX has announced a $100,000 donation to the Together Strong Community Fund to fight anti-Semitism in Northeast Florida.



The Together Strong Community Fund was created in November by local insurance executive David Miller after a series of anti-Semitic messages popped up around downtown Jacksonville.

Miller committed $1 million to efforts to eradicate hate and encouraged other organizations to join the effort.

CSX says its donation aligns with the railroad’s stance against hate speech, racism and discrimination.

VyStar, Florida Blue and the Jaguars are among a number of other large businesses in the region that have contributed to the fund.

