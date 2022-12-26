© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

FEMA Helpline sets limited holiday hours; closed Dec. 31, Jan. 1

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 26, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST
Homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ian on Little Gasparilla Island, Fla.
Saul Martinez for NPR
Homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ian on Little Gasparilla Island, Fla.

The FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362, will have modified holiday hours beginning Monday, Dec. 26.

The FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362, will have modified hours for the upcoming holidays.

The call center schedule is:

Monday, Dec. 26 – Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 1 – CLOSED

Monday, Jan. 2 - Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All other days will follow their regular schedule – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

There are other options to create your FEMA application. Go online to disasterassistance.gov or use the FEMA mobile app for smart phones. These options are available around-the-clock. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/disaster/4673. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

WGCU Staff
