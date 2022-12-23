© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

After Hurricane Ian, federal support nears $4 billion

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published December 23, 2022 at 5:10 AM EST
Water on the only road in and out of this central Florida neighborhood on Lake Harney left residents stranded after Hurricane Ian. Photo by Amy Green

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the state of Florida has received $415 million, and individuals have gotten $833 million.

FEMA says federal support is nearing $4 billion after Hurricane Ian.

More than $1.5 billion has been paid toward national flood insurance claims. Some 45,000 flood insurance claims were filed.

The numbers illustrate the staggering scope of Hurricane Ian’s destruction in Florida.

The near-Category 5 hurricane in September pummeled southwest Florida with its high winds and storm surge, before its pounding rains left widespread flooding across central Florida.

State lawmakers gathered last week for a special legislative session, where they approved a plan for addressing sky-rocketing property insurance costs in the state.

