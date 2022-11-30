© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
North Fort Myers eagles produce their first egg of a new season after Ian wrecked nest

WGCU | By Michael Braun
Published November 30, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST
The eagle pair inhabiting a North Fort Myers site along Bayshore Road welcomed their first egg of the 2022 nesting season Tuesday night.
Harriet, an American bald eagle, sits atop her egg Wednesday morning in a nest shared with her mate, M15. Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on their North Fort Myers home, but the raptors diligently rebuilt.

Ozzie and Harriet made the nest their home every year from fall to spring beginning in 2006. After Ozzie died in 2015. Harriet bonded with M15. Online cameras have watched the nest for 12 years

Not even Hurricane Ian destroying their North Fort Myers nest could keep the eagle pair from welcoming their first egg of the nesting season Tuesday night.
The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam website reported that the female American bald eagle Harriet, "went into labor early in the evening and she quickly laid her first egg. The official time has not been given but her last push was at 18:09:40 (6:09 p.m.) and the egg was visible shortly thereafter."

The website said the egg was seen on camera briefly three times before Harriet began incubation.

Harriet's mate, M15, was in an area of their nesting tree called the attic during the labor and delivery.

The September hurricane wreaked havoc on the nest but the raptors diligently rebuilt.
"They have worked hard at rebuilding their nest from scratch after Hurricane Ian destroyed it, and now they are starting a new family in this freshly built nest made with love," the website said. "Congratulations, Harriet and M15 and to the entire SWFEC team and all the viewers on this egg-citing day!"

A second egg is likely as eagles often lay eggs in pairs.

Eagles mate for life and use the same nest year after year, if available. The nesting season runs from about October to May.

For 12 years, cameras have followed activity at the eagles' nest, which is on land owned by Dick Pritchett Real Estate, 6601 Bayshore Road. The nest is on a slash pine about 60 feet off the ground.

Copyright 2022 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

