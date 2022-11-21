Gas prices are falling just in time for Thanksgiving

Florida gas prices are falling as millions prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving.

"Florida drivers may have something extra to be thankful for this Thanksgiving," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Prices at the pump are likely to drop through the holiday weekend. Gas prices could ultimately fall 20-30 cents per gallon. The downturn is being driven by strong refinery output, which led to a big gain in gasoline supplies."

Pump prices already dropped 10 cents per gallon last week. On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3 point 46 per gallon.

That's 10 cents per gallon more than what Thanksgiving travelers had last year. The most expensive Thanksgiving gas price on record was $3.46 per gallon in 2013.

Based on current trends, it's possible the state average could dip below last year's levels by Thanksgiving day.

The most expensive metro marker right now is West Palm Beach-Boca Raton at $3.65), and the least expensive market at Crestview-Fort Walton Beach at $3.20.

Find Florida Gas Prices:

