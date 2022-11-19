© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our hosts, veteran journalists from our partner public radio stations: WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami and WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.

Florida Roundup: a gender-affirming care ban; a 2nd term for Ladapo; school boards trending red

WJCT News | By Brendan Rivers
Published November 19, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST
Spencer Platt
/
Getty Images via NPR

We hear from a number of experts and reporters on this week's biggest stories on The Florida Roundup.

Two panels of doctors appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis — the Florida Boards of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine — have voted to ban gender-affirming care for Floridians under 18. The new rule applies only to new patients, not those already receiving care.

The ban goes against the guidance of most major medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American Psychiatric Association.

Guest: Dr. Raoul Sanchez, a pediatrician and expert in gender-affirming care.

A second term for Florida's controversial surgeon general

On Monday, DeSantis announced State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo will remain in his position for the governor’s second term.

During his year in office, Ladapo has been a controversial figure due to his views on the COVID-19 pandemic and treatments for transgender people.

Guest: Jim Rosica, editor of City and State Florida.

Florida's ‘red wave’ reshapes school boards

Republicans in Florida had a very good night on Nov. 8, even as elsewhere in the U.S. the “red wave” that some had anticipated didn’t quite materialize.

Conservative candidates in nonpartisan school board races also notched up wins statewide, with all six school board members endorsed by DeSantis winning their runoffs. DeSantis is the first Florida governor to endorse school board members, according to POLITICO.

In Florida and other states, the conservative organization Moms for Liberty campaigned for candidates who focused on issues like what books are allowed in school libraries and how racism and gender are taught — or talked about — in classrooms. That prompted a pushback from teachers unions and left-leaning organizations.

Guests:


Artemis 1 has finally launched

After a series of delays, NASA finally launched its Artemis 1 mission from the Kennedy Space Center.

The SLS — or Space Launch System, the space agency’s most powerful rocket ever — blasted off in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Artemis mission will send an uncrewed Orion capsule on a 26-day orbit of the moon. On the way the spacecraft will gather data to help prepare for an eventual mission to send astronauts back to the moon.

Guests:

