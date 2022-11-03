© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Sarasota and Hardee Counties residents now eligible for additional FEMA housing assistance

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published November 3, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT
City of North Port
Hundreds of homes in the city of North Port were damaged due to flooding in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The program provides options for people whose homes are no longer livable because of Hurricane Ian.

Residents of Sarasota and Hardee counties are now eligible for temporary housing assistance from FEMA.

The federal program provides trailers and manufactured housing for people along with other housing options like FEMA negotiated leases.

Sarasota and Hardee Counties are getting additional housing relief after FEMA determined the rental assistance programs it had approved were not doing enough. The agency has been providing hotel rooms and other short-term housing for people but there's a lack of available options in some counties.

Direct Temporary Housing may be provided for up to 18 months but FEMA says it will take time to transport, permit, install and inspect the units before they are ready to live in.

Survivors who have applied for FEMA assistance do not need to reapply to be eligible for the housing assistance. If you haven’t yet applied, you can do so online at Disaster Assistance.gov.

Issa Mansaray, a media specialist for FEMA says residents can also get detailed information about available resources at one of the agencies Disaster Recovery Centers.

“You can walk into any of them.” he said. “You don’t need to make an appointment and we will provide all the help we can in making sure the application process goes smoothly.”

Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
