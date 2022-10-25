Hurricane Ian insured losses climb to $7.1 Billion

Steadily increasing estimates of insured losses from Hurricane Ian have topped $7.1 billion.

The state Office of Insurance Regulation posted data Monday that showed $7,132,230,606 in estimated insured losses, up from $6,886,280,085 on Friday.

The total is expected to continue increasing as residents and businesses assess damage from the Category 4 storm, which made landfall Sept. 28 in Lee and Charlotte counties before crossing the state.

The Monday data showed that 576,490 claims had been filed, up from 569,209 on Friday. More than a third of the claims — 207,512 — had been filed in Lee County.

It was followed by Charlotte County, with 88,478 claims; Sarasota County, with 59,975 claims; Collier County, with 33,834 claims; Volusia County, with 30,707 claims; and Orange County, with 27,371 claims.

While more than 400,000 claims involve residential property, the totals also involve such things as commercial property and auto damage.