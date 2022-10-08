The Marsy’s Law case involving Tallahassee Police has been postponed again

For the third time, the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday postponed arguments in a high-profile case about a 2018 constitutional amendment known as “Marsy’s Law.”

The court last week scheduled arguments on Nov. 3 but agreed Thursday to a request to reschedule the hearing. That request, in part, stemmed from two attorneys in the case having plans to travel internationally from Oct. 18 to Nov. 2, according to court documents.

The voter-approved Marsy’s Law amendment included a series of protections for crime victims.

The 1st District Court of Appeal last year sided with two Tallahassee police officers who invoked the law to prevent their identities from being released after use-of-force shooting incidents in which they were threatened. The officers argued they were victims in the incidents.

The city of Tallahassee appealed to the Supreme Court and has been joined by news organizations that say the officers’ names should be released.

Arguments were initially scheduled for Aug. 31 but were rescheduled to Oct. 3 because an attorney was unavailable. The arguments were rescheduled again last week to Nov. 3 because of Hurricane Ian.

The order Thursday did not set a new date for the arguments.

