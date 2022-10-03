Gas prices drop as state tax holiday begins

Florida drivers are seeing lower prices at the pump as a state gas tax holiday began Saturday.

The Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 went into effect on Oct. 1.

This suspends the state's $25.3 tax on each gallon of gasoline through the rest of October.

'So far, the state average price for gasoline declined 13 cents per gallon, since the gas tax holiday began. Before October, the state average declined a total of $1.50 per gallon since prices reached their peak of $4.89 per gallon in mid-June

On Sunday, the state average was $3.26 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since January.

"This gas tax builds on the previous downward pressure on pump prices, stemming from global recession concerns and underwhelming fuel demand," said Mark Jenkins spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.

"Prices are now beginning to dip below $3 a gallon at various gas stations in the state. While everyone might not be so lucky to see sub-$3 gasoline, all Floridians should expect a sizeable discount this week."

The most expensive gas can be found in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.47), and the least expensive us in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.06).