Here are 7 ways Tampa Bay residents can help the victims of Hurricane Ian

WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 1, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
Several organizations are providing assistance to the communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Organizations across the state — and nationwide — are mobilizing in an effort to help those who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.

They're offering ways to not only donate goods and money to assist communities across Florida, but also to give of your time and make yourself available to provide emergency assistance and help directly in the areas most hard-hit.

Your community Facebook pages are a great place to start, for churches and local efforts that are taking donations to offer assistance.

The Better Business Bureau, however, offers tips — along with a list of accredited charities — to ensure that your donations are directly helping those in need. This includes making sure the request clearly identifies the disaster relief activities you're supporting.

Here are seven organizations that are accepting donations and helping in the relief efforts:

Florida Disaster Fund: This is the state's official private fund, established to provide financial assistance. To contribute, you can give through the website, by check, or text DISASTER to 20222.

Ian Response Fund: Several organizations across the state — including the Florida Immigration Coalition and Faith in Florida — are combining efforts to assist. According to the fund's website, the organizations raised more than $2 million through more than 38 organizations to assist the victims of Hurricane Irma in 2017. Donations can be made from the website, including an option to give one time or monthly.

American Red Cross: Those interested can donate through the website, or by phone at 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669). Checks can be mailed to:

American Red Cross
PO Box 37839
Boone, Iowa, 50037-0839

Salvation Army: The organization has created a website for donations that can directly assist victims of both Hurricanes Ian and Fiona in Florida and Puerto Rico, including food, shelter, and emotional and spiritual care. One-time donations can be made on the Salvation Army website or by texting STORM to 51555. It also has established mobile feeding units that can prepare around 1,500 meals a day in the affected areas.

Metropolitan Ministries: Through Oct. 2, Metropolitan Ministries is accepting donations of nonperishable food boxes, food donations at locations in Tampa (2002 N. Florida Avenue) and Holiday (3214 US Highway N). The organization is also assisting Chef José Andrés and the World Central Kitchen team, which hopes to prepare 15,000 hot meals and 10,000 cold meals every day using Metropolitan Ministries' commercial kitchen as its main distribution hub. The organization's website also has information on how to volunteer, or donate good and money.

Feeding Tampa Bay: Donations can be made through the organization's website, or by texting FTBFYI to 833-530-3663.

Team Rubicon: This organization assembles volunteers who can contribute their time and skills directly in the impacted areas. In addition to accepting cash donations, Team Rubicon has been organizing volunteer relief efforts since the Haiti earthquake in 2010. Prospective volunteers must pass a background check and have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

