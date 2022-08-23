WUSF Public Media is focused on empowering your participation in democracy this election season. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.
Anna Paulina Luna beats four other Republicans for chance at Congressional District 13 seat
Anna Paulina Luna is the Republican nominee in a newly drawn Congressional District in Pinellas County.
Luna, a businesswoman and veteran who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, beat out four others for the nomination in District 13.
Luna ran unsuccessfully two years ago against Congressman Charlie Crist in the seat that has been redrawn to include west St. Petersburg and southern Pinellas County.
She will face Democrat Eric Lynn - a former Pentagon official - in the November general election.