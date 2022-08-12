West Nile virus detected in parts of Pinellas County

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is warning residents of a possible increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in some parts of the county.

Health officials issued the advisory Thursday after three sentinel chickens tested positive for the West Nile virus.

It comes two days after a similar warning was issued in Sarasota County.

Residents are urged to watch for standing water near their homes. Officials also recommend wearing long sleeves and use mosquito repellant to protect against the virus.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida