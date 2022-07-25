© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF News earns three honors in annual 'Green Eyeshades' awards

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mary Shedden
Published July 25, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT
Woman in chair holding microphone and listening to man sitting on the other side of the table
Daylina Miller/WUSF
/
WUSF's Kerry Sheridan, right, won first place in the Investigative Radio Reporting Category for her story on how COVID-19 was affecting the children of migrant farmworkers.

The Green Eyeshades honor the best in radio, TV, print and online journalism in 11 states, including Florida.

One of the largest journalism contests in the southeastern United States has recognized WUSF in three radio categories.

The Green Eyeshades honor the best in radio, TV, print and online journalism in 11 states, including Florida. It’s sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists, the oldest journalism professional organization in the United States.

WUSF reporter Kerry Sheridan won first place in the Investigative Reporting / Radio category for her story, “Finding the Lost Children of Migrant Farmworkers.” The work was part of a statewide series, “Class of COVID-19: An Education Crisis for Florida’s Vulnerable Students.”

Sheridan, reporter Stephanie Colombini and editor Julio Ochoa won second place for Public Service in Radio Journalism. Their project, “Unequal Shots” took a deeper look at how distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine exposed inequities in Florida’s health care system.

The station also was honored with second place for the Best Radio Newscast / Radio. Host Lisa Peakes and editor Mark Schreiner produced the All Things Considered newscast from August 6, 2021, which included reporting from Colombini on the emergence of monoclonal antibodies as a treatment for COVID-19.

Mary Shedden
I’m the lucky one who guides the WUSF News team as it shares news from across Florida and the 13 amazing counties that we call the greater Tampa Bay region.
See stories by Mary Shedden
