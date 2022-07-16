Hundreds protest Moms for Liberty convention in Tampa and rally for abortion rights

It was a clash of cultures in Tampa this weekend as a number of events converged on the same few blocks. Florida Democrats held their Leadership Blue conference in downtown Tampa, while across the street the conservative group Moms for Liberty held its first national convention.

Republican leaders like Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and former Trump administration education secretary Betsy DeVos attended that event, while hundreds of people protested outside on Saturday afternoon.

The large crowd of mostly young protesters first held an abortion rights rally in Lykes Gaslight Park before marching in the middle of the street and gathering in front of the hotel where the Moms for Liberty conference took place. Police did not interfere and demonstrators remained peaceful throughout.

Hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of Tampa in support of #AbortionRights and to speak out against the #MomsforLiberty conference happening at a Marriott downtown. They’re chanting outside the hotel now. @wusf pic.twitter.com/qYywe7FEyk — Stephanie Colombini (@Steph_Colombini) July 16, 2022

They criticized DeSantis in one chant, shouting, “Racist sexist, anti-gay, Ron DeSantis go away.” Speakers repeatedly referred to Moms for Liberty as a “fascist group.”

Simon Rowe, 21, with the Tampa Bay Community Action Committee waved a transgender pride flag as he marched. He said he is disturbed by new state laws that limit instruction on racism and gender identity in schools including the Parental Rights in Education law, which critics call “Don’t Say Gay,” and the “Stop WOKE Act” – both issues Moms for Liberty supports.

Rowe also accused group members of harassing those who disagree with them at school meetings and online.

“Any sort of hint at equality they want to take us like three steps back through intimidation and force,” he said.

Stephanie Colombini / WUSF Public Media Simon Rowe, 21, waved a transgender pride flag as the crowd marched to the hotel where the Moms for Liberty protest took place. He says the group supports policies that endanger the LGBTQ community.

Protesters also denounced the overturning of Roe versus Wade and the 15-week abortion ban that went into effect in Florida this month, despite a judge ruling it is unconstitutional. They chanting “Bans off our bodies” and “Abortion is a human right, fight, fight, fight.”

Organizer Ruth Beltran with the Party for Socialism and Liberation said the majority of Floridians support access to abortion. She urged them to hold political leaders accountable and make their voices heard.

“To have only women and their doctors, only trans and nonbinary people and their doctors make decisions when it comes to something as important as abortion, as terminating a pregnancy,” said Beltran, who added she is especially concerned about the lack of exceptions for rape, incest and human trafficking survivors in Florida’s 15-week ban.

Stephanie Colombini / WUSF Public Media Organizer Ruth Beltran (center) addressed the crowd with a megaphone and led them through chants.

Some Democratic politicians leaving their conference, including state Sen. Janet Cruz and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, tried to shake hands with protesters and address the crowd, but they too were shooed off.

"Voting blue is not enough, Democrats we call your bluff," protesters shouted at them.

Organizers said the Democratic party could have done more to protect access to abortion. While Republicans were their main target, attendees say they're frustrated with both parties.

