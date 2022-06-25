WUSF News wins four awards in national Public Media Journalists Association contest

WUSF Public Media won four awards this week in a national journalism contest for local public media newsrooms.

Three of the awards were first place recognitions and one earned second place. WUSF was entered in the contest division for news teams with between eight and 15 fulltime staff members.

In addition, a Florida Public Media collaboration that WUSF participated in also won three First Place honors in the large newsroom division.

The Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) presented the honors at its annual conference in Seattle.

Enterprise Reporting:

First Place for “Finding the Lost Children of Migrant Farmworkers” — reporter Kerry Sheridan

Newscast:

First Place for “Morning Edition Newscast Feb. 9” — anchor Jessica Meszaros

Special Feature Category: COVID-2021:

First Place for “The pandemic strained mental health for Black Americans. It's also amplifying calls for change” — reporter Stephanie Colombini

Interview:

Second Place for “The People Trying To Save The Florida Panther” — reporter Steve Newborn

The Florida Public Media awards for “Class of COVID-19: An Education Crisis for Florida's Vulnerable Students” include:

First Place – Collaborative Effort

First Place – Long Documentary

First Place - Multimedia Presentation

