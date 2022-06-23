© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State

Judge approves a $1 billion deal in the Surfside condo collapse

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 23, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT
Damage from the Surfside condo collapse
Florida Task Force 3
/
A judge has given final approval to a settlement of more than $1 billion for victims of the collapse of a Florida beachfront condominium.

Most of the money goes to people who lost family members.

A judge has given final approval to a settlement of more than $1 billion for victims of the collapse of a Florida beachfront condominium.

Ninety-eight people died when the 12-story Champlain Towers South suddenly collapsed.

It was one of the deadliest building failures in U.S. history.

The decision by Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman on Thursday comes one day before the one-year anniversary of the disaster in the Miami suburb of Surfside.

Most of the money goes to people who lost family members.

About $100 million is earmarked for legal fees, and $96 million set aside for owners of the building's 136 units.

Tags

Local / State SurfsideSurfside Building Collapse
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now