© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State

UNF students unearth artifacts from lost indigenous town

WJCT News | By Michelle Corum
Published June 18, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
University of North Florida students dig for artifacts at Big Talbot Island State Park.
News4Jax
University of North Florida students dig for artifacts at Big Talbot Island State Park.

About 20 University of North Florida Archaeology Lab students are excavating what is now believed to be the lost indigenous village of Sarabay, which existed about 450 years ago in the area that is now Big Talbot Island State Park.

Fascinating things are coming to the surface at Big Talbot Island State Park.

About 20 University of North Florida Archaeology Lab students are excavating what is now believed to be the lost indigenous village of Sarabay, which existed about 450 years ago and is mentioned in French and Spanish documents.

UNF Archeology Lab Director Keith Ashley called into First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross on Wednesday to announce that they may have uncovered the site of a large indigenous building, which could be a council house.   

“You know if this is the case, this would be the first one that’s found in northern peninsula of Florida associated with the Timucua … one was found in the Tallahassee area associated with the Appalachee, but this would be the first one kind of from the Timucua culture.”

The Timucua were Native American people living in the northeast and north central portions of what is now Florida. Their presence dates from around 3000 BC.

It’s the third summer that UNF students have excavated, and they’ve found 10,000 indigenous pieces of pottery, a hundred pieces of Spanish pottery and other artifacts.

You can hear the full interview with Keith Ashley here.

Copyright 2022 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags

Local / State Indigenous People
Michelle Corum
Michelle Corum joined WJCT as "Morning Edition" host in 2012 and brought with her more than 10 years of experience as an announcer and reporter for public radio stations in Lawrence, Kansas, and Interlochen, Michigan.
See stories by Michelle Corum
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now