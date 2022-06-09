Florida hospital admissions for COVID is up more than 14% over the past week

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has topped 3,000 and is up more than 14 percent during the past week, according to data posted online Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed 3,078 inpatients with COVID-19, up from 2,694 a week earlier and 2,253 two weeks earlier.

The new data also showed 259 COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units, up from 209 a week earlier.

Florida in recent weeks has seen steady increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, though the numbers remain lower than early in the year, when the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus swept across the state.

