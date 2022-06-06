© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Local / State

Fences have dramatically cut the number of suicides on Tampa Bay's Skyway bridge

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 6, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT
The moon rises over an illuminated Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway bridge as traffic crosses Thursday March 17, 2022. The Skyway is a cable-stayed bridge spanning lower Tampa Bay connecting St. Petersburg to Terra Ceia that was opened in 1987.
Steve Helber
/
AP
The Sunshine Skyway, with its 190-foot-high main span, links Pinellas and Manatee counties on Interstate 275 over Tampa Bay.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for confidential support and direction to helpful resources. Help is also available online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay can also be reached by dialing 211. or online at crisiscenter.com.

Traffic streams over the Sunshine Skyway on Monday, June 6, 2022, where the new suicide prevention fencin has been completed. For decades, the Sunshine Skyway has been one of Tampa Bay’s most iconic landmarks. But the 190 foot-high peak has also drawn hundreds of people wanting to take their own life.
Florida Department of Transportation
Traffic streams over the Sunshine Skyway, where new suicide prevention fencing was completed in June 2021.

For decades, the Sunshine Skyway has been one of the Tampa Bay’ area's most iconic landmarks. But the 190-foot-high bridge has also drawn hundreds of people wanting to take their own life.

Most who have jumped from the top of span have died. Each time, witnesses, first responders and loved ones are left traumatized.

Now, nearly a year since fences along the top of the bridge over Tampa Bay were completed, suicide rates have decreased dramatically.

Suicides from the span had averaged 12 to 15 a year, Since the installation of the fencing in June 2021, there have been four deaths, although another 10 people jumped and survived.

“It’s been an effective solution to help eliminate this problem,” Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Gaskins told the Bradenton Herald.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida

