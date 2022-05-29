© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State

Judge gives initial OK to $1B deal in Surfside condo collapse

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 29, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT
Parts of a 12-story condo building collapsed in Surfside near Miami Thursday morning. Photo: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via Twitter
Parts of a 12-story condo building collapsed in Surfside near Miami Thursday morning. Photo: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via Twitter

Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said it was the best possible outcome given the loss of life and property in the June 2021 disaster.

A Florida judge has given initial approval to a settlement of more than $1 billion to families who lost loved ones in the collapse last year of a Surfside beachfront condominium building in which 98 people died.

The quick settlement Saturday of the unprecedented collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South building means that potentially years of court battles will be avoided.

The agreement had been announced on Friday and had been awaiting Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman's approval.

Hanzman said it was the best possible outcome given the loss of life and property in the June 2021 disaster.

Tags

Local / State SurfsideCondominiumsChamplain TowersSurfside Building Collapsesettlement
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now