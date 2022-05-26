WUSF News wins Regional Murrow Awards for Overall Excellence, other honors

WUSF News on Thursday was honored with multiple regional Edward R. Murrow awards, including the top honor for Overall Excellence.

WUSF reporters, producers, editors and anchors were recognized in six different categories in the Large Market Radio division. It included wins for breaking news and continuing coverage, as well as excellence in sound and writing.

The station’s Unequal Shots series about inequities in the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine also was honored in the Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion category.

A collaborative project WUSF produced with fellow Florida Public Media newsrooms won four additional awards. The Class of COVID-19 series took a deep look at how the pandemic was affecting the education and mental health of vulnerable students across the state.

The awards recognize broadcast journalism excellence produced during 2021 in local and national newsrooms across the United States.

The Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious broadcast awards in the United States, and winners in the regional competitions will vie for national awards to be announced later this year.

WUSF competes in Region 13, which includes news produced in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

WUSF honors include:

Overall Excellence: A montage of some of the best work produced by WUSF News in 2021.

Breaking News Coverage: Thousands Gather for Rallies on Reproductive Rights

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Unequal Shots

Excellence in Sound: Preserving Coastal Habitats Can Mitigate the Impacts of Climate Change

Excellence in Writing: What Mosaic is Doing with its ‘Gypstack’ to Prevent Another Piney Point Disaster

WUSF also was part of the Florida Public Media news collaborative project called ‘Class of COVID-19: An Education Crisis for Florida’s Vulnerable Students.” It was honored in several categories.

Investigative Reporting



Partners on this project included NPR and PBS member stations: WLRN in Miami, WGCU in Fort Myers, WFSU in Tallahassee, WUSF, WMFE in Orlando, WUCF in Orlando, WPBT/WXEL in South Florida, WJCT in Jacksonville, WEDU In Tampa and WUWF in Pensacola.