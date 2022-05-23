StoryCorps Tampa Bay: Memories of growing up in Tampa to Spanish immigrant parents

Alice Hill was born in Tampa in 1936 in a hospital on Bayshore Boulevard that catered to Spanish immigrants. The hospital is no longer there; however, Hill now lives only blocks from where she was born.

"I've come full circle," Hill said to her daughter Carla Saavedra.

Both of Hill's parents immigrated from Spain to live in Tampa.

"My father came at the age of 13, by himself, to work in the cigar factories [in Ybor City], My mother came later, when she was 18," she said.

After a short time living in Detroit, Mich., because her father was blackballed from the Tampa factories after trying to unionize, the family returned and Hill was born in Tampa.

Hill told her daughter that her biggest regret in life is that she never went to college, but enjoyed raising Saavedra and her siblings.

"The thing I would want you all to know is how much I loved you, each, and that you have all become such good citizens and loving people," Hill said. "That's my greatest achievement."