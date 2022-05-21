Former Interim Tampa Police Chief Ruben Delgado is retiring

Ruben “Butch” Delgado, who was passed over earlier this year to become Tampa’s Police Chief, is leaving the department.

The city announced late Friday that Delgado’s last day is July 1.

Last September, the 24-year veteran at Tampa Police was tapped to serve as Interim Chief following the retirement of Chief Brian Dugan. The Tampa native was a finalist to become Police Chief and was a popular choice among community members. But he was not selected for the permanent post and was named Assistant Chief.

In a statement, the city highlighted Delgado’s work, including work as a detective, supervisor and administrator. He led detectives during the search for and arrest of a suspect in the murders of five people in Seminole Heights in 2017, oversaw safety operations for Super Bowl LV as well as efforts to address pedestrian fatalities and bike safety. He is credited with revamping the departments’ Citizen Police Academy.

The city said Delgado is taking a job in the private sector.