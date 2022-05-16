© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Local / State
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Broward joins Miami-Dade as only two Florida counties with ‘moderate’ COVID risk

WLRN 91.3 FM | By David Schutz,
Cindy Krischer Goodman | South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Published May 16, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT
Leo Johnson, 8, high-fives pharmacist Maylen Mesa at a Walgreens in Miami, Florida after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Matias J. Ocner
/
Miami Herald
Leo Johnson, 8, high-fives pharmacist Maylen Mesa at a Walgreens in Miami after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious diseases specialist at FIU, said because of immunity from infection and vaccinations, hospitalizations from the new subvariant likely will be minimal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Broward County’s COVID risk level up to “moderate.”

The higher level is a result of the county’s positivity rate rising to 16.5% and nine new COVID hospital admissions each day per 100,000 people. Broward County joins Miami-Dade as the only two counties in Florida with moderate risk levels rather than low.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious diseases specialist at Florida International University, said because of immunity from infection and vaccination, hospitalizations from the new subvariant likely will be minimal. On Friday, about only about 2.6% of Florida’s hospital beds were occupied with COVID patients.

Read more of this story from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.


Copyright 2022 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Local / State CoronavirusCOVID-19
David Schutz
