WUSF News receives 21 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists

Work produced by WUSF’s journalists in 2021 received 21 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists on Saturday, including first place in 16 categories.

Reporter and All Things Considered cohost Kerry Sheridan was named the state’s top radio reporter and her colleague Stephanie Colombini was named a finalist in that category for the third year in a row.

In all, 11 WUSF journalists were honored for their work that spanned the range of in-depth investigative reporting to general assignment daily stories and from the website to the station’s podcast.

The first place honors:

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 Vaccine rollout in Florida: Stephanie Colombini

General Assignment: Critical race theory prompts curriculum removal: Kerry Sheridan

General Assignment | Long: Toxic bus tour highlights inequity: Jessica Meszaros

Series/Franchise | Light: The Pandemic Year: Stephanie Colombini, Julio Ochoa

Feature Reporting | Hard: Lung transplants for Covid patients raise ethical questions: Kerry Sheridan

Feature Reporting | Cultural & Historic: Finding the lost children of migrant farmworkers: Kerry Sheridan, Jessica Bakeman, Florida Public Media

Use of Sound: Preserving coastal habitats can mitigate climate change impacts: Cathy Carter

Sports Reporting: Tampa is the epicenter of sports during a pandemic: Steve Newborn

Online/Web/Digital: WUSF News: Carl Lisciandrello, Rick Mayer

Investigative Reporting: Finding the lost children of migrant farmworkers: Kerry Sheridan

Health Reporting | Single: Pandemic has strained mental health for Black Americans: Stephanie Colombini

Health Reporting | Series: Unequal Shots: Kerry Sheridan, Stephanie Colombini, Julio Ochoa

Best Radio Newscast: All Things Considered – Aug. 6, 2021: Lisa Peakes, Mark Schreiner.

Digital Programing: Class of COVID-19: An education crisis for Florida’s vulnerable students: Patricia Moynihan, Jessica Bakeman, News team Florida Public Media

Series/Franchise | Hard: Class of COVID-19: An education crisis for Florida’s vulnerable students: Jessica Bakeman, news team Florida Public Media

WUSF’s Finalists:

Digital Programming: It’s okay to not be okay: Dalia Colon

Climate/Environmental Reporting | Single: The Florida panther is making a comeback: Steve Newborn

Environmental Reporting | Series: Your Voices on Climate Change: Jessica Meszaros