Local / State

WUSF News receives 21 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published May 8, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT
six clear Lucite trophies sit on a table
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF Public Media
Eleven journalists from WUSF were honored for their work during an awards ceremony in Orlando on Saturday.

Work produced by WUSF’s journalists in 2021 received 21 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists on Saturday, including first place in 16 categories.

Reporter and All Things Considered cohost Kerry Sheridan was named the state’s top radio reporter and her colleague Stephanie Colombini was named a finalist in that category for the third year in a row.

In all, 11 WUSF journalists were honored for their work that spanned the range of in-depth investigative reporting to general assignment daily stories and from the website to the station’s podcast.

The first place honors:

  • Online/Web/Digital: WUSF News: Carl Lisciandrello, Rick Mayer
  • Health Reporting | Series: Unequal Shots: Kerry Sheridan, Stephanie Colombini, Julio Ochoa
  • Best Radio Newscast: All Things Considered – Aug. 6, 2021: Lisa Peakes, Mark Schreiner.

WUSF’s Finalists:

Local / State WUSF Newswusf awardsFlorida Association of Broadcast Journalists
Julio Ochoa
Newspapers were my first love, but public radio stole my heart from the moment I tuned in during college.
See stories by Julio Ochoa
