WUSF News receives 21 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists
Eleven journalists from WUSF were honored for their work during 2021.
Work produced by WUSF’s journalists in 2021 received 21 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists on Saturday, including first place in 16 categories.
Reporter and All Things Considered cohost Kerry Sheridan was named the state’s top radio reporter and her colleague Stephanie Colombini was named a finalist in that category for the third year in a row.
In all, 11 WUSF journalists were honored for their work that spanned the range of in-depth investigative reporting to general assignment daily stories and from the website to the station’s podcast.
The first place honors:
- Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 Vaccine rollout in Florida: Stephanie Colombini
- General Assignment: Critical race theory prompts curriculum removal: Kerry Sheridan
- General Assignment | Long: Toxic bus tour highlights inequity: Jessica Meszaros
- Series/Franchise | Light: The Pandemic Year: Stephanie Colombini, Julio Ochoa
- Feature Reporting | Hard: Lung transplants for Covid patients raise ethical questions: Kerry Sheridan
- Feature Reporting | Cultural & Historic: Finding the lost children of migrant farmworkers: Kerry Sheridan, Jessica Bakeman, Florida Public Media
- Use of Sound: Preserving coastal habitats can mitigate climate change impacts: Cathy Carter
- Sports Reporting: Tampa is the epicenter of sports during a pandemic: Steve Newborn
- Online/Web/Digital: WUSF News: Carl Lisciandrello, Rick Mayer
- Investigative Reporting: Finding the lost children of migrant farmworkers: Kerry Sheridan
- Health Reporting | Single: Pandemic has strained mental health for Black Americans: Stephanie Colombini
- Health Reporting | Series: Unequal Shots: Kerry Sheridan, Stephanie Colombini, Julio Ochoa
- Reporter: Kerry Sheridan
- Best Radio Newscast: All Things Considered – Aug. 6, 2021: Lisa Peakes, Mark Schreiner.
- Digital Programing: Class of COVID-19: An education crisis for Florida’s vulnerable students: Patricia Moynihan, Jessica Bakeman, News team Florida Public Media
- Series/Franchise | Hard: Class of COVID-19: An education crisis for Florida’s vulnerable students: Jessica Bakeman, news team Florida Public Media
WUSF’s Finalists:
- Reporter: Stephanie Colombini
- Digital Programming: It’s okay to not be okay: Dalia Colon
- Climate/Environmental Reporting | Single: The Florida panther is making a comeback: Steve Newborn
- Environmental Reporting | Series: Your Voices on Climate Change: Jessica Meszaros
- Education reporting | Single: A Florida farmworker wants his daughter to focus on education: Kerry Sheridan