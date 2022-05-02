© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
StoryCorps Tampa Bay
The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is partnering with WUSF Public Media to record and preserve the stories of Tampa residents and preserve them in the Library of Congress. For 16 years, the StoryCorps Mobile Tour has brought loved ones together for thousands of meaningful conversations about the things that matter most.

StoryCorps Tampa Bay: Second marriages, and second chances

Published May 2, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
Published May 2, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
05-2_SCTB_Murray-Gsell.JPG
Courtesy: StoryCorps
/
StoryCorps
Maria Gsell and her husband Ted Murray

Ted Murray and Maria Gsell talk to each other about how resiliency has helped them through tough times.

Ted Murray and Maria Gsell talk about how resiliency has helped them endure the tough times in their first marriages, the pain of war, the pain of losing a beloved spouse, and how in the six years they’ve been married they’ve been given a second act to their lives.

"Ted and I met in 2015 and were married in 2016," Gsell said. "One of the things that we have most in common is our resiliency."

Murray agrees and said resiliency is an important characteristic to develop. It was this resilience that enabled Murray to end a difficult 25-year marriage to his first wife.

Resilience also served him well during the Vietnam War, where he was shot during an ambush. He escaped with shrapnel in his chest and stomach.

"I kept moving to the place where we had set up as a rally point," he said. "I remember being amazed that I was still going."

Gsell explained that it was only through being resilient that she got over the loss of her first husband.

"When he passed away I was so afraid. I was so afraid for so many reasons," She said. "Now ... I think about how my life went such a crazy route. I'm thankful for what I had, and what I have. "

WUSF Staff
