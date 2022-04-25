The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is partnering with WUSF Public Media to record and preserve the stories of Tampa residents and preserve them in the Library of Congress. For 16 years, the StoryCorps Mobile Tour has brought loved ones together for thousands of meaningful conversations about the things that matter most.
StoryCorps Tampa Bay: Thank you for being a friend
Four friends ranging in age from 74 to 84 talk about the bonds they share and the enjoyment they get from having each other.
Once Mimi Osiason joined a group of three friends, Kay Jacobs, Carole Cherry and Blossom Leibowitz, she knew she had found her group.
"Pretty quickly we became fast friends," Osiason said. "We named ourselves [like] a public radio station KMBC."
Their station name is derived from the first letter of their first names.
The group likes to travel together, eat and drink together and, of course, laugh a lot.
"We're our own Golden Girls," said Leibowitz.
They're also there to support each other.
"Y'all were my lifesavers when Charlie died about 25 years ago, and you all have been wonderful ever since," Cherry said. "I treasure your friendship and the things you do for me."