StoryCorps Tampa Bay: Thank you for being a friend

Once Mimi Osiason joined a group of three friends, Kay Jacobs, Carole Cherry and Blossom Leibowitz, she knew she had found her group.

"Pretty quickly we became fast friends," Osiason said. "We named ourselves [like] a public radio station KMBC."

Their station name is derived from the first letter of their first names.

The group likes to travel together, eat and drink together and, of course, laugh a lot.

"We're our own Golden Girls," said Leibowitz.

They're also there to support each other.

"Y'all were my lifesavers when Charlie died about 25 years ago, and you all have been wonderful ever since," Cherry said. "I treasure your friendship and the things you do for me."