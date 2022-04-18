© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
storycorps-logov1-redsm.png
StoryCorps Tampa Bay
The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is partnering with WUSF Public Media to record and preserve the stories of Tampa residents and preserve them in the Library of Congress. For 16 years, the StoryCorps Mobile Tour has brought loved ones together for thousands of meaningful conversations about the things that matter most.

StoryCorps Tampa Bay: Remembering a lost piece of local Black history

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By WUSF Staff
Published April 18, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
04-18_SCTB_Smith_Stackhouse.JPG
Courtesy: StoryCorps
/
StoryCorps
Sartura Smith (left) and her friend Tammi Stackhouse.

Sartura Smith shares her memories of growing up during segregation in Tampa’s Central Avenue District.

Tammi Stackhouse speaks with her friend Sartura Smith. Smith, a life-long Tampa resident, shares her memories of growing up in Tampa’s Central Avenue District during segregation. Although the area is no longer there, Smith's memories of the sights, sounds and smells remain strong.

"My fond memories, and ALL of my memories, are of places and times that no longer exist," Smith said. "I grew up in that pre-civil rights and post-civil rights era."

Smith's parents were business owners in Tampa's Central Avenue District. The area, which no longer exists, consisted of several blocks made up of Black-owned businesses. During this time, Black people were not allowed to shop in Tampa's downtown area, which was whites only.

"It sounds like a little Harlem," Stackhouse said.

The Central Avenue District burned down after a riot when police gunned down a Black boy accused of petty theft. Soon after, the area was desegregated, but the Central Avenue District never returned and many Black-owned businesses never reopened.

"I do appreciate and respect, and admire those who have kept the Central Avenue dream alive," Smith said. "That was part of my culture. That was part of me."

