StoryCorps Tampa Bay: The importance of family and memories

Memories of family mean a lot to longtime Tampa resident Paul Mott. That's why he sat down to talk with his aunt Patty Mott and his uncle Bobby Mott to ask them about how they met.

"When I first met her, it was at Seminole Recreation Center," Bobby Mott said. "Every Friday or Saturday night they had a dance there."

"My father would bring me, and we thought we were so adult," Patty Mott said. "This recreation center was right beside Bo's Ice cream ... on Florida Ave.

Paul remembers playing Little League nearby and getting ice cream at Bo's afterwards.

"A lot of people when they grew up had heroes," Paul Mott said. "But when I grew up, y'all were. I'm so blessed."