The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is partnering with WUSF Public Media to record and preserve the stories of Tampa residents and preserve them in the Library of Congress. For 16 years, the StoryCorps Mobile Tour has brought loved ones together for thousands of meaningful conversations about the things that matter most.
StoryCorps Tampa Bay: The importance of family and memories
Paul Mott talks with his aunt and uncle about how they met, and just how important family — and family memories — mean to him.
Memories of family mean a lot to longtime Tampa resident Paul Mott. That's why he sat down to talk with his aunt Patty Mott and his uncle Bobby Mott to ask them about how they met.
"When I first met her, it was at Seminole Recreation Center," Bobby Mott said. "Every Friday or Saturday night they had a dance there."
"My father would bring me, and we thought we were so adult," Patty Mott said. "This recreation center was right beside Bo's Ice cream ... on Florida Ave.
Paul remembers playing Little League nearby and getting ice cream at Bo's afterwards.
"A lot of people when they grew up had heroes," Paul Mott said. "But when I grew up, y'all were. I'm so blessed."