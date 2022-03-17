Too much St. Patrick's Day fun? AAA offers Florida revelers a free tow

AAA Auto Club is trying to keep impaired drivers off the road on this St. Patrick’s Day. AAA is activating its Tow to Go program starting at 6 p.m. Thursday and lasting through 6AM Monday.

The service is free, but AAA says it should be considered a backup plan. The program includes a ride for one person and a tow for their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

AAA says the Tow to Go program has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road since it was implemented 20 years ago for certain holiday periods.

“Driving impaired doesn’t only endanger yourself but risks the lives of all the adults and children you share the road with,” says AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Although AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program, we urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”

AAA says approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day. That equals one person every 52 minutes.

The Tow To Go program is available around Florida and Georgia (excluding Savannah). It’s available by calling (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Tow To Go Guidelines:

Provided from 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17th – 6 a.m. Monday, March 21st

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

AAA service vehicles are limiting passengers to one (1) per vehicle, in accordance with established COVID-19 safety protocols. Additional passengers need to make other arrangements.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.



Copyright 2022 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.