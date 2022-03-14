© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State
storycorps-logov1-redsm.png
StoryCorps Tampa Bay
The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is partnering with WUSF Public Media to record and preserve the stories of Tampa residents and preserve them in the Library of Congress. For 16 years, the StoryCorps Mobile Tour has brought loved ones together for thousands of meaningful conversations about the things that matter most.

StoryCorps Tampa Bay: Breaking the migrant farm worker cycle

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By WUSF Staff
Published March 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
03_14_SCTB_Perez.JPG
Courtesy: StoryCorps
/
StoryCorps
Ana Perez talks with her mother Ildefonsa Perez about working as a migrant farm worker.

Ildefonsa Perez worked for years as a migrant farm worker, and wanted a better life for her children.

At barely 18 and newly married, Ildefonsa Perez found herself living in the United States and working long, hard hours as a migrant farm worker. She spoke to her daughter, Ana Perez and StoryCorps Tampa Bay about the experience.

"We had to travel to probably nine different states, " Ildefonsa Perez said. "Not for fun. To survive! We always wanted the best for our children."

Ana remembers her and her brothers and sisters helping her parents on the weekends in the orange groves of Florida.

"I appreciated that, because we got to help you," Ana Perez said. She recalled how hard the work was and how hot the Florida sun could be.

"We wanted you to see how difficult and hard that type of work was," Ildefonsa Perez said. "Because we wanted . . . all of you to stay in school. I knew that was not what I wanted for my family. I wanted you to do better."

Local / State
WUSF Staff
See stories by WUSF Staff
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content