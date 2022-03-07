StoryCorps Tampa Bay: A couple starts a nonprofit with a focus on nature and people of color

Mario Cruz and his wife Tatiana Cox Lopez talk about how they decided to buy an RV in the middle of the pandemic.

"It allowed us to enjoy the outdoors and travel while still being safe," Cox Lopez said. "We also got a lot of our friends to do it with us, which allowed us to have some great times while still being socially distant.

The RV allowed them to indulge in their true passion of fishing and kayaking. Eventually a lot of their friends wanted to know how and where they could join in.

"When we saw that need, especially in our Hispanic community, we decided to do this right and we made a nonprofit," she said.

Tampa Bay Kayak Anglers is open to teaching kayaking and fishing to everyone, but also looks to appeal to minorities who may not know how to begin the hobby.