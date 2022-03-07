© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State
storycorps-logov1-redsm.png
StoryCorps Tampa Bay
The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is partnering with WUSF Public Media to record and preserve the stories of Tampa residents and preserve them in the Library of Congress. For 16 years, the StoryCorps Mobile Tour has brought loved ones together for thousands of meaningful conversations about the things that matter most.

StoryCorps Tampa Bay: A couple starts a nonprofit with a focus on nature and people of color

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By WUSF Staff
Published March 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
03-07_SCTB_Cox Lopez-Cruz.JPG
Courtesy: StoryCorps
/
StoryCorps
Mario Cruz and his wife Tatiana Cox Lopez created a nonprofit during the pandemic that helps people of color connect with the outdoors.

During the pandemic, Mario Cruz and wife Tatiana Cox Lopez combined their love of nature and their need to help others by starting a nonprofit.

Mario Cruz and his wife Tatiana Cox Lopez talk about how they decided to buy an RV in the middle of the pandemic.

"It allowed us to enjoy the outdoors and travel while still being safe," Cox Lopez said. "We also got a lot of our friends to do it with us, which allowed us to have some great times while still being socially distant.

The RV allowed them to indulge in their true passion of fishing and kayaking. Eventually a lot of their friends wanted to know how and where they could join in.

"When we saw that need, especially in our Hispanic community, we decided to do this right and we made a nonprofit," she said.

Tampa Bay Kayak Anglers is open to teaching kayaking and fishing to everyone, but also looks to appeal to minorities who may not know how to begin the hobby.

Tags

Local / State Story Corps Tampa Bay
WUSF Staff
See stories by WUSF Staff
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content