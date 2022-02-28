StoryCorps Tampa Bay: The difficult choice of giving up a child for adoption

Dana Peska tells her best friend, Kayla Heath, about her experience of giving up a child for adoption, and how she came to this difficult decision to decide what was best for her unborn son, a family in need, and herself.

At 24, Peska found herself pregnant with a second child and no longer in a relationship with the baby's father.

"My son was about a year and a half when I found myself pregnant again," Peska said. "I was already a single mom. Already having a child and knowing how much love I had for him, I couldn't bring myself to have an abortion. I really didn't know what I was going to do."

Before her son was born, Peska decided to give her son up for adoption to a family from her church.

"You made the right decision," Heath said. "These beautiful parents were ready to be parents."