StoryCorps Tampa Bay: The power of underground radio during wartime

Mariann Abrahamsen speaks with her father Magne about what it was like living under Nazi rule in Norway during WWII, and how a radio provided a life line to their community and the outside world.

German occupiers were concerned that radios would give Norwegian people vital information to help form a resistance.

"The first thing the Germans did when they came to Norway ... they removed all the radios," Abrahamsen said. "This was serious business ... if somebody was caught with a radio, they got shot."

In spite of the danger, Abrahamsen's uncle and father made a radio and they and their neighbors listened, in secret, to hear how the war was progressing.

"What I thought was so beautiful," Mariann Abrahamsen said. "Was that through all the turmoil you faced, this radio prevailed, and the power of information sharing came through."

