The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is partnering with WUSF Public Media to record and preserve the stories of Tampa residents and preserve them in the Library of Congress. For 16 years, the StoryCorps Mobile Tour has brought loved ones together for thousands of meaningful conversations about the things that matter most.

StoryCorps Tampa Bay: The power of underground radio during wartime

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Scott Wachtler
Published February 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
Courtesy: StoryCorps
Mariann Abrahamsen (right) recently spoke to her father Magne Abrahamsen for StoryCorps Tampa Bay. Magna described what it was like living in Norway under Nazi occupation during WWII.

Magna Abrahamsen talks about the importance of having a radio during his time living in Norway under Nazi rule.

Mariann Abrahamsen speaks with her father Magne about what it was like living under Nazi rule in Norway during WWII, and how a radio provided a life line to their community and the outside world.

German occupiers were concerned that radios would give Norwegian people vital information to help form a resistance.

"The first thing the Germans did when they came to Norway ... they removed all the radios," Abrahamsen said. "This was serious business ... if somebody was caught with a radio, they got shot."

In spite of the danger, Abrahamsen's uncle and father made a radio and they and their neighbors listened, in secret, to hear how the war was progressing.

"What I thought was so beautiful," Mariann Abrahamsen said. "Was that through all the turmoil you faced, this radio prevailed, and the power of information sharing came through."

