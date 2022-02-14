The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is partnering with WUSF Public Media to record and preserve the stories of Tampa residents and preserve them in the Library of Congress. For 16 years, the StoryCorps Mobile Tour has brought loved ones together for thousands of meaningful conversations about the things that matter most.
StoryCorps Tampa Bay: Finding love at the restaurant counter
Sandra Dohnert and her husband Scott Bourne talk to StoryCorps about the ups and downs of their 18-year marriage.
Sandra Dohnert and her husband Scott Bourne spoke to StoryCorps Tampa Bay about how a chance encounter at a Miami restaurant, and a little encouragement from a waitress, brought them together.
In their 18 years of marriage, they’ve had their fun times and their struggles, including dealing with infertility and job changes. But in the end, things worked out.
“You’re my best friend, and we get along great,” Bourne said of his wife. “If the person you want to hang out with on your downtime just happens to be your spouse, that’s really great.”
Dohnert agrees and said that in the 18 years they’ve been married, they’ve seen friends get married, divorce and even die. But in the end, she can’t see herself with him.