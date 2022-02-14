StoryCorps Tampa Bay: Finding love at the restaurant counter

Sandra Dohnert and her husband Scott Bourne spoke to StoryCorps Tampa Bay about how a chance encounter at a Miami restaurant, and a little encouragement from a waitress, brought them together.

In their 18 years of marriage, they’ve had their fun times and their struggles, including dealing with infertility and job changes. But in the end, things worked out.

“You’re my best friend, and we get along great,” Bourne said of his wife. “If the person you want to hang out with on your downtime just happens to be your spouse, that’s really great.”

Dohnert agrees and said that in the 18 years they’ve been married, they’ve seen friends get married, divorce and even die. But in the end, she can’t see herself with him.

