Local / State

DeSantis orders flags at half-staff for the fourth anniversary of the Parkland school shooting

WFSU | By Associated Press,
Lynn Hatter
Published February 14, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST
Memorial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland.
SatoshiKina/Satoshi Kina
/
stock.adobe.com
Memorial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland.

"The brave actions of first responders will never be forgotten," DeSantis said in a statement.

Florida government buildings, parks and other facilities will fly their flags at half-staff in honor of the 14 students and three staff members killed in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said in his proclamation Monday's fourth anniversary observance will "honor the memory of the innocent Floridians lost on that tragic day” at the Parkland school.

"Students, teachers, and faculty showed great courage in the face of danger. The sacrifices of these heroes, as well as the brave actions of first responders, will never be forgotten," DeSantis said Friday in a statement regarding his order.

Those killed in the attack were students Alyssa Alhadeff, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Jaime Guttenberg, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang. Also murdered were teacher Scott Beigel, athletic director Chris Hixon and assistant football coach and security guard Aaron Feis.

Following the shooting, the legislature created the Aaron Feis school guardian program which allows volunteers and school employees to complete a training and certification program in order to carry weapons on campus and respond to an active shooter.

A sentencing trial for the confessed shooter has been delayed until April.

In the years since the shooting, the legislature has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into school safety, infrastructure hardening and mental health programs. It also raised the age to purchase a long gun from 18 to 21. A lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association over the age limit is ongoing.
