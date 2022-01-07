Repairs are complete on the famous Southernmost Point buoy in Key West after it was damaged by fire

Restoration has been completed on Key West’s Southernmost Point marker, one of the most photographed landmarks in the Florida Keys, following damage from a fire intentionally set early New Year’s Day.

City public works staff finished repainting the marker Thursday night. It designates the southernmost land point in the continental United States, a replica of a marine navigational buoy with red, yellow, black and white stripes.

Key West police have announced charges against two men suspected of torching a Christmas tree next to the landmark buoy.

The 20-ton concrete monument, installed beside the Atlantic Ocean in 1983, bears lettering that proclaims it stands just 90 miles from Cuba.