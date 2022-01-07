© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Local / State

Repairs are complete on the famous Southernmost Point buoy in Key West after it was damaged by fire

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published January 7, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST
Key West Southernmost Point buoy damage from fire
AP
/
City of Key West
This photo provided by The City of Key West shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Key West. Police are searching for two people who burned a part of Key West’s famous Southernmost Point buoy early New Year’s Day after setting a fire near the landmark tourism icon.

Two men are accused of torching a Christmas tree next to the buoy.

Restoration has been completed on Key West’s Southernmost Point marker, one of the most photographed landmarks in the Florida Keys, following damage from a fire intentionally set early New Year’s Day.

City public works staff finished repainting the marker Thursday night. It designates the southernmost land point in the continental United States, a replica of a marine navigational buoy with red, yellow, black and white stripes.

Key West police have announced charges against two men suspected of torching a Christmas tree next to the landmark buoy.

The 20-ton concrete monument, installed beside the Atlantic Ocean in 1983, bears lettering that proclaims it stands just 90 miles from Cuba.

