Local / State
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2022 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida teachers could get help buying PPE

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published January 1, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST
Teacher Mask2_Pasco Schools_081021.png
Pasco County Schools

Masks and shields, gloves and goggles are allowable expenditures under the bill.

House and Senate proposals seek to add personal protective equipment to a list of items teachers can purchase with money from the state.

Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, filed the Senate version (SB 1376) last week, after a similar measure (HB 919) was filed last month by Rep. Travaris McCurdy, D-Orlando.

The measures would include items such as masks and shields, gloves and goggles as allowable expenditures under the Florida Teachers Classroom Supply Assistance Program.

Lawmakers launched the program to help teachers pay for classroom materials without having to use their own money.

Under the program, school districts are provided with pre-loaded debit cards that teachers can use to purchase supplies. The proposals were filed for consideration during the 2022 legislative session, which will begin Jan. 11.

Tags

Local / Stateteacher bonusesteachersPPE
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
