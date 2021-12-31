Three people collapse waiting in line for COVID testing in Tampa

Officials say three people collapsed while waiting in line at a coranavirus testing site in Tampa on Friday morning.

City spokeswoman Lauren Rozyla says authorities received three medical calls at the Al Lopez Park testing site.

One person left before being treated, but she says two women in their 60s fainted while standing in line. She says both had a history of blood pressure issues.

By mid-morning, the city was asking people to come prepared to stand for extended periods of time outdoors. They recommended people consider bringing water, a folding chair, and a family member to accompany them.

The city said the long lines are due to high demand, not limited supplies.

Later Friday, the Tampa Parks and Recreation Department began providing people waiting in line with water and ice.

The city estimates between 3,000 and 5,000 people are being tested per day at the site.

The city also asked those who don’t need a test today to stay home.

A new drive-up testing will be available at Al Barnes Park starting on Tuesday.

