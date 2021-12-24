© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Local / State
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Universal Orlando has reinstated its mask requirements

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published December 24, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST
Visitors arrive at Universal Studios, on June 3, 2020, in Orlando. The theme park is reinstating its mask requirements beginning Dec. 24 as COVID-19 cases are surging as a result of the omicron variant.
The theme park says masks will be required at all public indoor locations and at all attractions from the moment guests enter the lines to when they leave.

Universal Orlando is reinstating its mask requirements beginning Friday as COVID-19 cases are surging as a result of the omicron variant.

Daily cases of coronavirus have quadrupled in the past week in Florida. Hospitalizations have increased by 12%.

Walt Disney World earlier this year relaxed its face covering rules to require them only indoors, and has not announced any decision to revise its policy.

Universal Orlando says masks will be required at all public indoor locations and at all attractions from the moment guests enter the lines to when they leave.

The theme park has had a busy holiday season with popular rides this week reporting waits of up to three hours.

